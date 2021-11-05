Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.690 EPS.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. Trimble has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.