Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.690 EPS.
Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. Trimble has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.