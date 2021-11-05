Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,066. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

