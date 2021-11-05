Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Purchases $26,780.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) CEO Tj Kennedy bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QUMU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 102.81% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.