Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.61.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.48. 50,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,064. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 74.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

