Wedbush Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $81.55. 41,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $78.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

