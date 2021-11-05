Wedbush Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $84.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.16.
Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $81.55. 41,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $78.83.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
