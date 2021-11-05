Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,597.45.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded up $158.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,595.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,739. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a one year low of $1,701.09 and a one year high of $2,540.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,400.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,306.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.