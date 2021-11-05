Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lowered to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 173,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,390. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

