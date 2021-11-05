Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.23. 2,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,341. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.69.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

