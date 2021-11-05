TD Securities Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGIFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714. IGM Financial has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

