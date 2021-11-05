Raymond James Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $275.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.08.
MSI traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $248.79. 8,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,062. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $160.52 and a 12 month high of $254.70. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
