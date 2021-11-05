Raymond James Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $275.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.08.

MSI traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $248.79. 8,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,062. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $160.52 and a 12 month high of $254.70. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

