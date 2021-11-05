Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 8.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $251.77 and last traded at $252.78. 5,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.33. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

