1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ozon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Ozon by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,821,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

