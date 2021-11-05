1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 238,600 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238,600 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $21,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

