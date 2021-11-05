Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,557 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Sunnova Energy International worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

