Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,374 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $679.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.71 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $668.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

