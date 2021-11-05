Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.060-$2.180 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

