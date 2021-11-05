Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404,291 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

