Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 49.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,740 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

