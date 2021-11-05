Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 16%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shot up 16% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.40 and last traded at $46.89. 120,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,089,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOS. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

