SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 9%

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.03. 5,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 351,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SkyWest by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 477,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 31.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SkyWest by 133.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

