AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.74. 30,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,669,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 34.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,454,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,428,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,554,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

