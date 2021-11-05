A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $71.91. 1,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $281,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $152,921.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 104.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

