FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $448.10

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $448.10 and last traded at $446.31, with a volume of 626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $443.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,918 shares of company stock worth $9,593,883. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.