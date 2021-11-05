Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,275 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 820,500 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 232,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

