Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 46,390 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,390 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 250,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.