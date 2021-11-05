Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $12,891,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 147.67. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

