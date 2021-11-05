Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 595.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $17,118,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.4% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

