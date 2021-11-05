Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 596,349 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

