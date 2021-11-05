1,063,256 Shares in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,063,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DESP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

