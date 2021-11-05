Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.