Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.27 and last traded at C$15.53. 597,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,307,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

