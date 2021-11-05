Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $37.55. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,428. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

