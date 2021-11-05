Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 39.91. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.61 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,500,872. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

