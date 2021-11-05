The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 387,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.87. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

