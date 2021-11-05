The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.56. 387,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.87. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.