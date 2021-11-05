The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Target Price to $10.50

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of ZY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,018. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

