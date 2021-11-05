Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

LON:ECM traded down GBX 3.29 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,203.71 ($15.73). The company had a trading volume of 273,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,148. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,093.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.41. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.