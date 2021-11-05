Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $604.53 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $604.53 million and approximately $26.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,548.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.35 or 0.07326517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00325857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $600.75 or 0.00976070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.22 or 0.00424417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.19 or 0.00283013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00252009 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,330,535,346 coins and its circulating supply is 28,466,059,299 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

