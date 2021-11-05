Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $61,686.41 or 1.00224337 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion and $266.26 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00061024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00705975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000151 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 231,760 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

