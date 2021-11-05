Barrington Research Raises Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $95.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.
In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $444,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 204,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
