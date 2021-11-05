Barrington Research Raises Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $95.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $444,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 204,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.