DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY21 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

XRAY opened at $54.94 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

