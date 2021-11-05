Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,722 shares of company stock worth $1,787,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

