Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $274.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $215.00 to $274.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.47. Etsy has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $283.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

