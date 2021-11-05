Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $60.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.19.

CRTO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after buying an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

