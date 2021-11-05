CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

