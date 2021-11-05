Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Wizz Air to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 4,855.80 ($63.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,928.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,836.79. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

