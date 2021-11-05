UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €187.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €187.00 ($220.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €172.03 ($202.38).

FRA:HNR1 traded up €1.55 ($1.82) on Friday, hitting €163.65 ($192.53). The stock had a trading volume of 173,889 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €155.69 and its 200 day moving average is €149.98. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

