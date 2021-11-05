ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Berenberg Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 28 price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

