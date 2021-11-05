Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

DPW stock traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €57.45 ($67.59). The company had a trading volume of 4,232,425 shares. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.70.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

