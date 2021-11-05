B. Riley Boosts Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $59.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.50 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

BVH traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,281. The stock has a market cap of $637.48 million, a P/E ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.