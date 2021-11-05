Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €35.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.63 ($45.44).

Shares of G1A stock traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Friday, hitting €43.61 ($51.31). 301,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €41.96 ($49.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

